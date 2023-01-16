Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Become FIRST Finalist Of Salman Khan's Show?

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket to Finale: Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your seats as the race for the finale of Bigg Boss 16 has commenced. The makers have released a new promo, giving us an indication of the upcoming episodes of Salman Khan's reality show. After an explosive Sunday episode, all eyes are on the Monday (January 16) episode as the competition will get intensified.

Guess what? Bigg Boss announced that the deserving 'Top 9' contestants of BB 16 will get an opportunity to compete in Ticket to Finale task. The housemates expressed their excitement on reaching the next stage of Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16 TICKET TO FINALE TWIST

The creative team has introduced a new twist for the Ticket to Finale task. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the new captain of the BB 16 house, replacing her friend Shiv Thakare. However, there's a big catch as captaincy is attached with the Ticket to Finale. Nimrit has to ensure that she continues to remain the captain and not get fired, if she desires to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16.

"Show ki shuruat mein Nimrit ko phela captain banaya tha. Aaj bhi iss climax ki shuruat mein, main Nimrit ko firse captain bana raha hu. Ek baat yaad rakhna, aapko unse captaincy chinni hai (I made Nimrit the first captain of show on first day. As the climax begins, I am once againg making her the new captain. Remember one thing, you have to take away the captaincy from her)," Bigg Boss told the contestants.

BIGG BOSS 16 UPDATE: TINA DATTA, SHALIN BHANOT PLOT AGAINST NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, while talking to Priyanka Chahar, said that they have to use measures to take away the captaincy from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. From refusing to do household chores to breaking the rules, Tina and Shalin made several plans to snatch captaincy from the Choti Sarrdaarni actress.

NIMRIT CAN BE YOUR FIRST FINALIST OF BIGG BOSS 16 BUT...

If things go well, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can become Bigg Boss 16 first finalist. However, she will have to tackle the competition from her rivals Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. She will also face stiff competition from her friends Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer.

It remains to be seen if the Mandali members will support Nimrit at this crucial stage of the game or they will plot against her. Considering it's a golden opportunity for every housemate, expect fireworks and more drama in the upcoming episodes.

NIMRIT BECOMES BIGG BOSS 16 CAPTAIN AGAIN

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia equalled Shiv Thakare's record of being the captain for the fourth time. Interestingly, the fans have expressed their displeasure over the kind of support that has been given to her since the beginning of the show.

Do you think Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can emerge as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16? We look forward to reading your views and tweets about the same. Share your thoughts @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16 contestants.