Bigg Boss 16: EX Winner Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Cute’, Says ‘He Was The Funniest Today’

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 has reached its final leg and the controversial reality show is just two weeks away from its grand finale. Hosted by Salman Khan, BB 16 witnessed the eviction of Uttaran star Tina Datta last week.

Her elimination brought in a breath of fresh air for Shalin Bhanot on the show. The actress was bashed by Farah Khan for bullying him and mocking his mental stage all of last week making the usually chirpy Shalin very upset and retracted from the show.

Ever since his fight with Tina Datta, Shalin has been playing alone and doesn't have any support from his co-contestants. With only seven people remaining in the show now, Shalin has been spending time with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan these days.

Netizens are loving their new-found camaraderie and candid conversations. After pranking Shiv & Stan recently about a ghost staying with them inside the Bigg Biss house, Shalin has been spending time conversing with the cameras & audience has taken to liking this side too. He's been entertaining the audience with his funny stories as he narrates them to Shiv and Stan who can't stop laughing.

Last night's episode saw a serious task that involved housemates trying to win back the Ticket to Finale Week from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss brought in a new twist and gave power to fellow contestants to decide whether to keep them in the competition or eliminate their chances to win the ticket.

Every housemate got a cassette of a fellow housemate. In order to oust a person from the race, contestants had to destroy their cassette. Shalin's cassette was given to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. During the task, Shalin requested Sumbul to not remove him from the ticket to finale week race as he wishes to be the captain but to no avail. However, the Imlie star was in no mood to save him and destroyed his cassette. Interestingly, the actor didn't pick up a fight but spoke to the cameras in a funny way.

He was even seen narrating yet another story to Shiv and Stan who interrupted him multiple times and the entire scene was pretty funny.

Like many of his fans, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan too enjoyed Shalin's antics &]and praised him on social media. She tweeted, "Shalin was the funniest today! Heheheheh #cute #bb16 band bajj gayi hai uski."

Take a look at his post below:

Do you agree with her? Share your views in the comments section below.