Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan REACTS To Shalin Bhanot’s Breakdown; Says ‘I Laughed Very Hard….’
Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing a massive twist recently after Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta turned into foes. After their rumoured love affair, Tina and Shalin are seen washing each other's dirty linen on the national television. While Tina has found a new friend in Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot seems to have lost all bonds in the house. He was not just seen sitting alone in the BB house. In fact, he was even seen requesting Bigg Boss to have a conversation with him wherein he was seen losing his calm.
Shalin not just had a breakdown but was also seen claiming that no one in the house has a chance to win the game except him. While his breakdown in the confession room grabbed a lot of eyeballs, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gauahar Khan shared her views about it and spoke about how she was amused by Shalin's claims. The actress wrote, "It's sad to see ppl disturbed on the show! It's a fact that it tests u, feel bad for Shalin, but I'm sorry I also laughed very hard every time he said I'm gonna win the show nobody stands a chance, I mean it was cute but also a lil too predictive".
Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina's mudslinging on national television grabbed a lot of eyeballs and it also came on Salman Khan's radar. The superstar was seen slamming Shalin for making an offensive remark about Tina, he also schooled the Uttaran actress for mudslinging as well.
To note, Shalin and Tina are currently in the danger zone this week as they have been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. As the non-nominated contestants have to decide who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, it will be interesting to which nominated contestant will be walking out of the popular reality show tonight.
