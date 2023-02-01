Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Host To Finale Date; Here’s Everything To Know About The Big Event
Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most loved and popular reality shows on Indian television and there are no second thoughts about it. The show went on air in October last year and came with an interesting ensemble of contestants. And now, the show is in its 18th week and has got its top 7 contestants which include Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. And now, the popular reality show is in its last leg and as we are heading towards the grand finale, here's everything you need to know about the last leg.
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Date
To note, Bigg Boss 16 was earlier supposed to end in January 2022. However, the popular reality show got an extension for four weeks. Now, Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale on February 12 this year.
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale When And Where To Watch
Wondering where to watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16? Well, you can watch Bigg Boss 16 grand finale on Colors or on Voot. The big event is expected to begin at 9 pm and will end with the announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss 16.
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Host
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist after Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as the new host. Besides, there are reports that Karan Johar will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar this weekend. Needless to say, there are speculations about who will be hosting Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. Well, it happens to be Salman Khan. Yes! As per the media reports, Salman will be returning to the popular reality show to host the grand finale.
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Finalists
As the grand finale is around the corner, so far four contestants have made it to the finale week. This includes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who had won the ticket to finale week, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who among the trio will make it to the grand finale week.
