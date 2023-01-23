Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta MISSING Priyanka Choudhary? Fans Wonder As Junooniyatt Actor Shares Cryptic Post
Bigg Boss 16 update: Fans have been sharing a screenshot of Ankit Gupta's Instagram story that the message 'Major missing' written on it. Check out the reaction right here!
Bigg Boss 16 update: Is Ankit Gupta missing Priyanka Choudhary? Fans have been wondering the same ever since a screenshot of his Instagram story went viral on the internet. Netizens have been sharing a post on Twitter to express their views on the TV star's new note. When we checked the Instagram profile of Ankit Gupta, we couldn't find the said post; however, fans believe that his note was directed towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Do you think Ankit Gupta was eliminated in an unfair manner? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16
