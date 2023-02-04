Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary As Her Fans Trend ‘Arising Winner Priyanka’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who first rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been fetching great numbers ever since its premiere in October last year and Priyanka has been continuously grabbing the attention of loyal viewers for different reasons.

The sixteenth season of the controversial reality series is all set to wrap up next week and the actress has entered the finale week along with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

As Priyanka is counted among the strongest players on the show, her fans have been continuously showing their support for her on social media. Today (February 4), since morning, her fans have been trending 'ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA' on Twitter and it has already crossed the 2.5 million tweets.

Ahead of the grand finale, Priyanka's BFF Ankit Gupta too reacted to the ongoing trend by her fans and shared a special message for her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ankit Gupta shown his support for Priyanka and stated that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 16.

He wrote, "So much excitement in the air for Priyanka to get home the trophy! All my love and support to her, really hoping she wins this - she deserves it the most!"

Take a look at his Instagram story below: