Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi HITS BACK At Fan As She Calls Her 'Buddhi' After Her Tweet On Archana Gautam
Bigg Boss 16 update: Kamya Panjabi has been expressing her opinions about Salman Khan's reality show ever since BB 16 went on air. Just like the previous seasons, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant shared her thoughts about the Bigg Boss 16 housemates, who are participating in the show. Although she has not revealed her favourite contestant of the season, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fans has posted tweets about different celebs in the past few days.
KAMYA PANJABI SHARES TWEET ON BIGG BOSS 16
On Saturday (February 4), Kamya Panjabi shared a post on Archana Gautam, stating that she likes her but she won't appreciate her when she does wrong things in the reality show. She said that she won't 'blindly support' anyone in the game, asking people to not judge her and others.
The Bannoo Mein Teri Dulhan actress said that she doesn't hate if she posts anything about Archana Gautam on others. A fan expressed her displeasure with her tweet but she passed a demeaning remark while responding to Kamya Panjabi.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan will return as a host next week as he will shoot the finale episode. Makers have promised to entertain the audience with new twists in the finale. Speculations are rife that they will introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week.
Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
