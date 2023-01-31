BB16: Ex-Contestant Hails Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance During TTFW Task; Wonders What Did Sumbul Do
Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of days away from the grand finale and as the show is in its last leg, the makers are making sure to come up with an interesting twist with every passing day. This was evident during the ticket to finale week task wherein the contestants were seen making an attempt to get the ticket to finale week. Although Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first contestant to make it to the ticket to finale week, Priyanka Choudhary grabbed the eyeballs by the way she turned the tables in the task by making it a fight between Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit for the captaincy and the ticket to finale week.
It was indeed an interesting task and now a former Bigg Boss contestant had lauded Priyanka's game during the task. We are talking about Kamya Punjabi who has not just hailed Priyanka's efforts but also took a jibe at Sumbul for not fighting for herself. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya tweeted, "It's was TTFT each one of them shud try to win! Priyanka couldn't do much for herself so she tried to create a rift in mandali it has nothing to do with Sumbul, I would say well played! Shalin, Shiv n Nimrit tried to save themselves which is very good but What did Sumbul do?".
Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary has been getting a massive support from several celebs in the industry. Earlier, former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia had rooted for her and called her a strong prayer. On the other hand, Tina Datta, who has recently been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, also called Priyanka a deserving winner. She said, "Genuinely jo jeetna chahiye aur jo sach main deserving hai aur jisne shuruaat se akeli kheli hai poore episode main aur show main woh hai Priyanka. Woh deserving hai har mayne main. (Translation- Genuinely, the one who should win and is most deserving, played alone from the beginning in the show is Priyanka)".
