Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer For Standing By Her Friends; Calls Archana ‘Inhuman’

The torture task on Bigg Boss 16 has raised a lot of eyebrows and got everyone brimming with an opinion. The task had the mandali and non mandali contestants fighting each other to win the prize money. While the first half of the task had mandali members aka Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan targeting Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, the tables had turned today. It was evident that Archana had left no stone unturned to torture Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who wasn't a part of the task had won hearts for standing strong for her friends in the game.

Her gesture has won millions of hearts. Amid this, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to hail Sumbul for showing the true spirit of friendship. She tweeted, "Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends". On the other hand, Kamya wasn't pleased with Archana Gautam's performance during the torture task. He started, "Archana needs to know where to draw a line, well #Biggboss too had to intervene n that's what I meant when I used the word inhuman". Kamya further lauded the entire mandali and stated for the performance.

She tweeted, "Bottom line: Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV. Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan".

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam will be schooled by host Karan Johar during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar for taking out personal vengeance against the mandali during the torture task. Although Archana tried defending herself but Karan Johar wasn't pleased.

On a related note, mandali is in the danger zone at the moment as Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this weekend.