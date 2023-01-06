Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Takes A Witty Jibe At Shalin Bhanot For Losing Ration To Save Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been among the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. They have been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry and have even left the audience intrigued about their relationship status. Recently, Tina and Shalin grabbed the eyeballs after they sacrificed the weekly ration. This happened during the recent task wherein the nominated contestants had a chance to either save each other or get the weekly ration. While it was an interesting task, it got cancelled due to Tina, Shalin and Archana Gautam.

IT so happened that Tina and Shalin were adamant to save each other and Archana decided to change the game decided to save Sajid Khan. And while just contestants were allowed to escape the elimination, the trio refused to budge from their decision as a result of which the entire ration of the house was confiscated by Bigg Boss. Amid this, Kamya Punjabi has taken a jibe at Shalin for his double standards in the game. Highlighting his rant about chicken, she wrote tweeted, "Arre what happened about chicken n protein for health n medical reasons".

Meanwhile, the housemates are also annoyed with Shalin and Tina's game plan. In fact, Priyanka Choudhary even confronted Shalin after the task following which they got into a heated argument.

On the other hand, the Shukravaar Ka Vaar will be coming with an exciting twist as Salman Khan will be seen slamming Tina for her 'fake' relationship with Shalin. In the promo, Salman stated, "Tina konsa game khel thi ho aur kiske saath. Consistency nahi aap me. Jab weak pad gayi, jab strong ho gayi aa gayi bahar. Jhagda ho gaya music baja aur dance chal rha hai. Baki ka koi ni tha dance karne layak, chipakne layak". It is also reported that Tina and Shalin's respective mother will also be seen gracing Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend and will be addressing the questions regarding the duo's frequently changed equations.