BB16: Ex Contestant Calls Out Tina Datta For Dragging Shalin’s Ex-Wife In Her Argument; Says ‘Use Beech Me…..’
Recommended Video
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an ugly fight between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The duo had often confused the audience with their mushy romance and now they were seen locking horns. This happened after Shalin ditched Tina and Priyanka Choudhary and supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her captaincy. While Tina called Shalin 'dogla' and this led to a heated argument between them. But things took an ugly turn after Tina dragged Shalin's e-wife Dalljiet Kaur into the conversation. And this hasn't gone down well with Kamya Punjabi.
Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Didn’t Keep His Ex-Wife’s Dignity
During the argument, Shalin stated, 'Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho'. Soon Tina lost her calm and took a jibe at Shalin saying, 'Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai'.
Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and took a jibe at Tina. She wrote, 'Jo iss game ka hissa nahi hai usse kyu bich meh laana.... Ek galat toh dusra bhi sahi nahi hai #BiggBoss16'.
In another tweet, Kamya Punjabi called out Tina's double standards and said, 'Tina saying 'I was only a part of that conversation but I dint say anything wrong about u saundarya' seriously? And u talk about a woman's self respect n dignity n blaming other women in the house for not taking a stand for you?'
In another tweet, Kamya Punjabi also took a jibe at Priyanka Choudhary and wondered is she getting into Shalin and Tina. She wrote, 'What has happened to #Priyanka lately? What is she doing between #Tina n #Shalin ? N why so loud all the time? I can't understand a word tina is saying'.
Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta In Danger Zone
As of now, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in a danger zone. The duo have been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.
- Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Questions Priyanka Choudhary, Rajiv's Dig At Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot
- Mai Relate Nahi Karta Bigg Boss Se: When BB 16's Shalin Bhanot Said He'll Never Participate In Show - VIDEO
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week TRP: Salman Khan's Show Gets BLOCKBUSTER Ratings- HIGHEST For The Season. Find Out
- LATEST TRP RATINGS: Bigg Boss 16 BREAKS All Records, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai & YRKKH Continue To Shine In Week 2
- Bigg Boss 16: Will Shiv Thakare Create History By Becoming Captain For The Fifth Time?
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Sumbul, Shalin Or Soundarya; THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated This Weekend?
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Thinks Shiv Thakare Did Right By Taking Priyanka’s Name, Says ‘Finale Aagaya…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Questions Shiv Thakare For Choosing Priyanka Over Her, Says ‘Sab Cameras Ke Liye Hai’
- BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Sister Shares A Heartfelt Note Ahead Of The Grand Finale; Says ‘He Is Already A Winner’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Lock Horns For Captaincy Tonight
- EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig’s Junooniyatt To Launch On THIS Date
- Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Taunts Priyanka Choudhary Using Ankit's Name: She Was...