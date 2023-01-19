BB16: Ex Contestant Calls Out Tina Datta For Dragging Shalin’s Ex-Wife In Her Argument; Says ‘Use Beech Me…..’

Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta’s recent fight on Bigg Boss 16 has come as a shock to everyone. And while Tina was seen dragging Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur in the argument, Kamya Punjabi took a jibe at the Uttaran actress

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an ugly fight between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The duo had often confused the audience with their mushy romance and now they were seen locking horns. This happened after Shalin ditched Tina and Priyanka Choudhary and supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her captaincy. While Tina called Shalin 'dogla' and this led to a heated argument between them. But things took an ugly turn after Tina dragged Shalin's e-wife Dalljiet Kaur into the conversation. And this hasn't gone down well with Kamya Punjabi.

Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Didn’t Keep His Ex-Wife’s Dignity

During the argument, Shalin stated, 'Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho'. Soon Tina lost her calm and took a jibe at Shalin saying, 'Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai'.
Kamya Punjabi Takes A Jibe At Tina Datta For Her Remark

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and took a jibe at Tina. She wrote, 'Jo iss game ka hissa nahi hai usse kyu bich meh laana.... Ek galat toh dusra bhi sahi nahi hai #BiggBoss16'.
Kamya Punjabi Exposes Tina Datta

In another tweet, Kamya Punjabi called out Tina's double standards and said, 'Tina saying 'I was only a part of that conversation but I dint say anything wrong about u saundarya' seriously? And u talk about a woman's self respect n dignity n blaming other women in the house for not taking a stand for you?'
What Is Priyanka Doing Between Shalin & Tina?

In another tweet, Kamya Punjabi also took a jibe at Priyanka Choudhary and wondered is she getting into Shalin and Tina. She wrote, 'What has happened to #Priyanka lately? What is she doing between #Tina n #Shalin ? N why so loud all the time? I can't understand a word tina is saying'.
Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta In Danger Zone

As of now, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in a danger zone. The duo have been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.
Published On January 19, 2023

