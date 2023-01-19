BB16: Ex Contestant Calls Out Tina Datta For Dragging Shalin’s Ex-Wife In Her Argument; Says ‘Use Beech Me…..’

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16 ; Tina ने Shalin को दोगला बोलकर एक्स वाइफ के लिए बोली कैसी बात ? |FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an ugly fight between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The duo had often confused the audience with their mushy romance and now they were seen locking horns. This happened after Shalin ditched Tina and Priyanka Choudhary and supported Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her captaincy. While Tina called Shalin 'dogla' and this led to a heated argument between them. But things took an ugly turn after Tina dragged Shalin's e-wife Dalljiet Kaur into the conversation. And this hasn't gone down well with Kamya Punjabi.