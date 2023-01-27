Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Slams Priyanka For Fighting With Shiv Over Room, Says ‘Zindagi Nahi Bitaani…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's controversial reality show premiered on Colors TV in October last year and is now all set to end soon. As the grand finale is slated to take place on February 12, only eight contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

In yesterday's (January 26) episode, Bigg Boss announced the permanent shutting down of two out of the four rooms as eight contestants are currently living in an occupancy of 16 people.

While housemates were supposed to discuss and decide who'll be taking which room, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare indulged in another nasty fight after the Udaariyaan actress refused to change her room.

As expected, the arch-rivals passed some ugly comments against each other during the fight. At last, on Archana Gautam's insistence, Priyanka and Tina Datta finally changed their room.

Now, a former Bigg Boss contestant has shared her opinion about the whole incident and slammed Priyanka on social media. Well, we're talking about Kamya Punjabi who won several hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 7.

Taking an indirect dig at Priyanka, she tweeted, "This is like picking up a fight intentionally! Zindagi nahi bitaani hai wahan, kuch hi din bache hai #Shiv ko jyada thandi handle nahi hoti let him have the room ya #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV"

Take a look at her post below:

In the comments section, fans of Shiv Thakare are agreeing to her. A Twitter user wrote, "When the task was announced priyanka said biggboss kya karun Yahan koi awaz nahin utha raha main kitna karun. She was expecting other team to start fight when they didn't she started."

Another social media user tweeted, "Ye jo manadali room k lie lad rhi hai priyanka kash captaincy ke lie lad lete tab maza aata."

Do you agree with Kamya and Shiv fans? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!