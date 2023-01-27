Bigg Boss 16: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Supporting THIS Mandali Member, Calls Him A ‘Winner’
After a successful run of around five months, Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is set to bid adieu to the viewers next month. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of the top-rated reality show will be held on February 12 and fans have been looking forward to it now.
Only three weeks are remaining now and a total of eight contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Tina Datta.
Ahead of the grand finale, several celebrities have revealed the names of their favourite i contestant who should win the trophy.
Now, Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui too talked about his favourite BB 16 participant.
Munawar Faruqui Is Supporting A Mandali Member
Popular stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui is supporting one of the mandali members. Well, we're talking about MC Stan. While interacting with the media recently, Munawar showed his full support for Stan.
Munawar Calls MC Stan A ‘Winner’
A Tellychakkar report quoted Munawar saying, 'My full support is for MC Stan as he is my brother. To be honest, where is he doing anything in the game he is just chilling and leaving his swag behind. When I played Lock Upp I went inside the game and made sure that everyone thinks I am winning the show and that only happened. For me, MC Stan is already the winner of the show.'
MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 Journey So Far
So far, MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been full of many ups and downs. While viewers have always loved his swag and style, there was a time when he was going through a rough patch on the show and was even ready to quit.
MC Stan - A Fan Favourite
However, in the last few weeks, the popular rapper has come out stronger in the game by openly and strongly sharing his opinions. He is now giving tough competition to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare in terms of popularity and is likely to be one of the finalists.
Nominated Contestants Of This Week
While we've to wait for three more weeks to know if Stan will walk away with the winner's trophy or not, four strong participants are nominated for eviction this week - Priyanka, Shiv, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will get eliminated from the show. Keep watching this space for more updates!
