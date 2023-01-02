Bigg Boss 16: ‘Marathi Manus’ Shiv Thakare’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised

Family Background Of Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare hails from the city of Amravati, Maharashtra, and comes from a humble family. Before making his mark in showbiz, Shiv struggled a lot and his story even left his Roadies judges emotional.

Shiv Thakare’s Schooling

Despite the struggle, Shiv Thakare made sure to complete his education. His school was Sant Kavaram Vidyalaya which is located in Maharashtra's Amravati, his hometown.

Advertisement

Shiv Thakare’s College

After completing his school education, he reportedly got admission to the G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He has a degree in Engineering. Yes, you read that right!

Shiv Thakare Dance Studio

Besides being an Engineer, Shiv Thakare is also a professional choreographer. He also runs a dance school named Shiv Thakare Dance Studio. Well, he's often seen shaking legs with his Bigg Boss 16 contestants and his fans would love to see him participating in a dancing reality show as well.

Shiv Thakare’s Net Worth

According to reports, Shiv Thakare's net worth is around Rs 10 crore which is huge. Well, his 'achcha time' has just started and he has a long way to go in the entertainment industry. Don't you agree?