Bigg Boss 16: ‘Marathi Manus’ Shiv Thakare’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised
Reality TV star Shiv Thakare is currently winning hearts with his stint in Colors TV's hit show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
While he made his TV debut with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, Shiv rose to fame after participating in and winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, and never looked back.
Currently, the young lad is counted among the stronger contenders for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16. After a long struggle, Shiv has finally become a household name in the entertainment industry. However, do you know how much he has studied? Let's look at the educational qualifications of our beloved 'Marathi Manus' here.
Family Background Of Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare hails from the city of Amravati, Maharashtra, and comes from a humble family. Before making his mark in showbiz, Shiv struggled a lot and his story even left his Roadies judges emotional.
Shiv Thakare’s Schooling
Despite the struggle, Shiv Thakare made sure to complete his education. His school was Sant Kavaram Vidyalaya which is located in Maharashtra's Amravati, his hometown.
Shiv Thakare’s College
After completing his school education, he reportedly got admission to the G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He has a degree in Engineering. Yes, you read that right!
Shiv Thakare Dance Studio
Besides being an Engineer, Shiv Thakare is also a professional choreographer. He also runs a dance school named Shiv Thakare Dance Studio. Well, he's often seen shaking legs with his Bigg Boss 16 contestants and his fans would love to see him participating in a dancing reality show as well.
Shiv Thakare’s Net Worth
According to reports, Shiv Thakare's net worth is around Rs 10 crore which is huge. Well, his 'achcha time' has just started and he has a long way to go in the entertainment industry. Don't you agree?
