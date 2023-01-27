Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens expressed their displeasure after the Thursday (January 26) episode of Salman Khan's reality show aired on television. They pointed out that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was wrong in saying people should eat food in two plates, so Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has more dishes to wash.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT HAPPENED IN THURSDAY EPISODE?

A few Twitters called it 'open harassment' and said that it should not be allowed in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who trended on Twitter after her fight with the Mandali members, received support from the audience as they believed that one should not drag a fight and use household chores against another contestant.

In the recent episode, Priyanka Choudhary, who has made it clear from the beginning that she is a morning person and likes to go early to bed, said that she has to stay up late because she had the duty of cleaning dinner utensils.

Advertisement

Mandali members including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer were having their chat session later at night and she requested them to have dinner before the lights go off.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA SAID?

Although the captain Nimrit accepted the request but later made a remark that didn't go down well with Twitter users. After a little argument when Mandali members stood up to go to the kitchen, Nimrit said, "Tum log sab do plate main khana khao, Jitna gandagi karna hai usse zyda karo dhoyegi Priyanka sare bartan,"

(Translation- You all eat in two plates, do as much mess as you want, Priyanka will clean it).

Shalin Bhanot, who is apparently taking anti-depressant medicines after going through a tough phase in the recent episodes, blamed that Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta tease him. He said, "Jitna zyda target kar sakte hai karte hain; Rulate hai usko" (Let us target her as much as we can, let's make Priyanka cry)."

BIGG BOSS 16: FANS UNHAPPY WITH NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA

Netizens expressed their thoughts about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's remark for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, stating that she shouldn't have said the same. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress, who is currently holding the Ticket to Finale, received criticism on social media.