BB16: Nimrit ’s Dad Hits Back At Priyanka’s Team Post Their Official Statement; Says ‘A True Winner Is….’

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary have been the arch rivals of Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The ladies have been at loggerheads since the beginning and are often seen locking horns on the show. However, their fight took a different turn after Nimrit's father called Priyanka insecure during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While his words spread like wildfire, it didn't go down well with Priyanka's team who released an official statement in this regard.

Priyanka Choudhary's Team Releases Official Statement Against Nimrit's Father

Taking to social media, Priyanka's team released an official statement and wrote, 'We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought'.

Nirmrit's Father Launches Fresh Attack At Priyanka's Team

In a new statement, Nimrit's father stated, 'We firmly believe that no responsible and genuine fan will ever stoop to the ugly levels of openly giving death and rape threats or spread hatred by body shaming, age shaming, mocking my daughter's anxiety and even her community'.

In the statement, Mr Ahluwalia stated, 'We hold responsible some kind of deliberate & condescending social media strategy by that person's team, who on multiple instances have put up posts and shared stories on the verified profiles of Ms Priyanka trying to baselessly degrade Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, like for instance underhandedly trying to make fun of her emotions while reading the family letter that was sent inside the house a few weeks back. Doing so, her team has purposely encouraged the so called irresponsible fans trying to openly troll & target Nimrit Ahluwalia'.

Furthermore, the statement read, 'It seemed that our dignified silence was being mistaken & misconstrued as a sign of weakness. I am sure if Ms Priyanka has genuine and responsible fans, they will not only maintain her dignity but will also give the other contestants their due hard earned respect & behave in a manner that is lot more graceful'.

Nimrit's Father also clarified that his statement is not directed towards Priyanka or her family and also spoke about the true winner. He said, 'This has nothing to do personally with Miss Priyanka Chaudhary or her family. Let's all remember that a true winner & real leader is never made by pulling someone down but by creating a winning pathway along with winning everyone's hearts on the way to the top, be it contestants, fans or the viewers'.