Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe

It is just two weeks left from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and each contestant in the house is looking forward to stepping out of the hose. Interestingly, each contestant has been giving their best and wishes to emerge as a finalist. However, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a massive dhamaka as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam will get into a massive fight. As per the promo, Nimrit was seen losing her calm over Archana and was yelling hysterically.

Nimrit's panic situation has left the audience wondering what went wrong between her and Archana Gautam. Well, it all started with Archana eating roti made from Nimrit's ration. And when Nimrit questioned her, Archana insulted her by saying that she probably doesn't get enough food at home & that's why she's on the show. This left Nimrit enraged and she lost her calm and said, "Pagal ladki...arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (Pyscho girl, mind your behaviour your language)". Nimrit even told Shalin, "I will smack her face, bloody pagal". Later the mandali also decided that they will eat less, but never take food items from Archana.

This isn't the first time Archana has locked horns with Nimrit and the mandali. Recently, Archana and Nimrit got into an argument after the former was seen sleeping in the house which is a violation of a rule. While Nimrit did warn her several times not to sleep, the duo got into an ugly argument.

Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has the ticket to finale week at the moment, will be seen fighting to save it in the upcoming task. While she kicks out Priyanka Choudhary from the game, it will now a fight between Nimrit, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their fate will be decided by MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka. It will be interesting to see who will have the ticket to finale week.