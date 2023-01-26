Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently winning hearts with her stint in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, do you know how much he has studied?

Advertisement

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Meher in Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni, is currently seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Amid all the chaos and negativity, Nimrit made his presence felt inside the Bigg Boss house despite many ups and downs. Fans loved her real personality and bonding with the famous 'mandali', especially Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. While the actress started her career with modelling, she rose to fame with Choti Sarrdaarni and never looked back.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Tina Argue With Farah Khan For THIS Reason, Angry Filmmaker Says 'I'll Walk Out If...'

Despite several warnings from host Salman Khan for not playing an individual game, Nimrit is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house and she's the first contestant to win the Ticket To Finale Week task. While a section of Bigg Boss fans like her, did you know how much she has studied? No? let's look at Nimrit's educational qualifications here.

Ankit Gupta To Nimrit: 6 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Who Got BIG Offers Even Before Their Exit

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Early Life

Born on December 11, 1994, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was raised in a New Delhi-based Sikh Khatri family.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Schooling

According to reports, Nimrit completed her schooling at St. Mark's Sr. Sec. Public School in Meera Bagh, New Delhi.

Advertisement

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s College & Degree

After school, Nimrit got admitted to the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, Punjab. He has a Law degree. Yes, you read that right! Nimrit has a BA LLB degree. The Bigg Boss 16 viewers must have noticed Salman often makes fun of her being a lawyer. Well, now you know the reason.

Early Career & Acting Debut

For the unversed, Nimrit started her career with modelling and won Femina Miss Manipur (2018). She was among the top 12 participants of Femina Miss India 2018. In 2019, she made her acting debut with Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Net Worth

According to reports, the net worth of Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is said to be around Rs 7-10 crore.

MOREBIGG BOSS 16NEWS
Read More About: #bigg boss 16 #nimrit kaur ahluwalia #shiv thakare #choti sarrdaarni

Read more...