Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed
TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Meher in Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni, is currently seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.
Amid all the chaos and negativity, Nimrit made his presence felt inside the Bigg Boss house despite many ups and downs. Fans loved her real personality and bonding with the famous 'mandali', especially Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. While the actress started her career with modelling, she rose to fame with Choti Sarrdaarni and never looked back.
Despite several warnings from host Salman Khan for not playing an individual game, Nimrit is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house and she's the first contestant to win the Ticket To Finale Week task. While a section of Bigg Boss fans like her, did you know how much she has studied? No? let's look at Nimrit's educational qualifications here.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Early Life
Born on December 11, 1994, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was raised in a New Delhi-based Sikh Khatri family.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Schooling
According to reports, Nimrit completed her schooling at St. Mark's Sr. Sec. Public School in Meera Bagh, New Delhi.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s College & Degree
After school, Nimrit got admitted to the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, Punjab. He has a Law degree. Yes, you read that right! Nimrit has a BA LLB degree. The Bigg Boss 16 viewers must have noticed Salman often makes fun of her being a lawyer. Well, now you know the reason.
Early Career & Acting Debut
For the unversed, Nimrit started her career with modelling and won Femina Miss Manipur (2018). She was among the top 12 participants of Femina Miss India 2018. In 2019, she made her acting debut with Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Net Worth
According to reports, the net worth of Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is said to be around Rs 7-10 crore.
