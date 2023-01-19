Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Questions Shiv Thakare For Choosing Priyanka Over Her, Says ‘Sab Cameras Ke Liye Hai’

Colors TV's top-rated reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered in October last year and is finally set to bid farewell to the viewers after four weeks. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality series is in its last leg and the makers are trying to make it more engaging and entertaining for viewers.

Currently, a total of nine contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

In last night's (January 18) episode, the majority of housemates chose Shiv as the deserving captaincy candidate who should replace Nimrit and both of them will be seen fighting against each other in a task in tonight's (January 19) episode. Not just the captaincy, the winner will also get the ticket to finale week pass. Yes, you read that right!

As shown in the promos, their co-contestants will be seen choosing the most deserving candidate among them in a task and Shiv will be seen indulging in a fight with Soundarya. Both of them will be seen questioning each other's friendships in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

In the promo, Soundarya and Shalin are seen instigating Nimrit against Shiv for calling Priyanka stronger in comparison to her. Later, Nimrit questions her BFF Shiv regarding the same and says, "Jab aaj discussion bhi chal raha tha kya maine Shalin ka naam liya tha? MC aur Priyanka, wo Priyanka aur Tina jo hamari yaha dhajjiyaan udaane pe lage hue hai. Kal ration wale task ke andar bhi Shalin pehle aaya tha par maine tera naam liya tha. (Even during the discussion, did I took Shalin's name? (You said) MC (Stan) and Priyanka. Even during the ration task I took your name even when Shalin was the first one to cross the mark)"

Watch the promo here:

As shown in the video, Shiv is irked with Nimrit too. Later, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress is seen saying, "Sab cameras ke liye hai (Everything is just for 150 cameras), woh real kidhar gaya?"

However, promos have been misleading at time and we should wait for the episode to see if Nimrit is indeed saying this for Shiv or some other contestant.

Keep watching this space for more updates!