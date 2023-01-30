Bigg Boss 16| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been hogging all the limelight ever since they stepped inside Salman Khan's reality show. It won't be wrong to say that Bigg Boss 16 will be known for their rivalry and fights. From taking digs at each other in nominations and tasks to refusing to talk, the two TV stars have grabbed eyeballs with their war of words.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce a blockbuster finale episode and they might even evict a contestant in the finale week in a surprise mid-week elimination.
What do you have to say about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's comments on Priyanka Choudhary? Do you believe she has a solid reason to target Priyanka? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Is Out Of Ticket To Finale Week Race? Watch
- Will Smack Her Face: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Vs Archana Gautam! Bigg Boss 16 Fans Guess Reason Behind FIGHT
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Targets Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Inke Saath Jo Bhi Time...'
- Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed
- Ankit Gupta To Nimrit: 6 Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Who Got BIG Offers Even Before Their Exit
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star Thinks She Has Zero Contribution, Says ‘She Doesn’t Deserve…’
- Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her
- Bigg Boss 16: After Nimrit, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For A TV Show & It’s Not Naagin
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?
- Bigg Boss 16 Update: Out Of Top 9, Only THIS Contestant Never Joined Hands With Mandali So Far