Bigg Boss 16| Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been hogging all the limelight ever since they stepped inside Salman Khan's reality show. It won't be wrong to say that Bigg Boss 16 will be known for their rivalry and fights. From taking digs at each other in nominations and tasks to refusing to talk, the two TV stars have grabbed eyeballs with their war of words.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce a blockbuster finale episode and they might even evict a contestant in the finale week in a surprise mid-week elimination.

What do you have to say about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's comments on Priyanka Choudhary? Do you believe she has a solid reason to target Priyanka? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Advertisement

Keep watching this space for more updates.