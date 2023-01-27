Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Targets Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Inke Saath Jo Bhi Time...'

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have not been able to resolve their differences in the BB 16 house. If you thought that the duo might be able to put their issues aside ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show, you are mistaken. The two TV divas once again locked horns after Nimrit targeted Priyanka during a task in the presence of Mika Singh.

According to the task, the contestants had to name one person, whom they believe lives in their own world and should get a reality check. While Mika Singh sang a song, the contestants received an electric shock of 440 volts.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name, claiming that she doesn't want to listen when she tries to talk to her. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress took a dig at PCC in front of Mika Singh.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets 440 Volt Shocks The likes of Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary received 440 volt electric shocks during the task. They couldn't help but say 'ouch' after getting the shocks as Mika Singh continued to croon different songs. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia targeted Priyanka, saying that her friends get eliminated from the BB 16 house after creating a bond with her when the latter said that Nimrit never tried to spend time with her. 'Inki aur meri conversation chal rahi hoti hai kisi baat pe, ye sunti nahi hai. Aapke saath jo bhi time bitata hai, vo bahar chala jaata hai,' Nimrit said in front of Mika Singh, taking a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Nimrit Vs Priyanka Once Again In Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also targeted Priyanka Choudhary when Anil Kapoor asked everyone to name the person, who is the manager of Bigg Boss 16 house. She stated that she told Priyanka about Tina Datta using people in the house including herself. 'Mujhe bhi lagta hai priyanka hi manager hai, Peechle hafte maine unhe ek cheeze kahi thi as a hint, kyunki mujhe genuinely lagta hai ki iss puri journey ke course me Tina ne alag alag logo ka use kiya hai, including myself,' Nimrit said. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Priyanka Choudhary Nominated Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Priyanka Choudhary Nominated On a related note, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been nominated for elimination this week in Bigg Boss 16. The Udaariyaan actress is in the danger zone along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. It remains to be seen who will get evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: DATE, TIMINGS AND OTHER DETAILS

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted next month. The date for the finale episode is February 12, 2023. In addition to the episode on Colors channel, the show will also be available for viewing on VOOT Select.

Speculations are rife that Salman Khan will return to host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Farah Khan replaced him as the host for this week on BB 16 as he was busy due to other work commitments. There are mumours that the makers might introduce a mid-week eviction during the finale week.

