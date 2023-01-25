Bigg Boss 16 Nomination| EX Contestant Slams Priyanka, Shiv & Others As They Fight: Sajid Ne Yeh Kaha Ankit...
Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: If you thought that the drama in Salman Khan's reality show is over, you are mistaken. Bigg Boss 16 contestants engaged in a heated argument during the nominations in the show. Be it Priyanka Choudhary or Shiv Thakare, the housemates lashed out at each other while nominating each other. While viewers expected them to share their opinions in a dignified manner, the contestants lost their calm and ended up saying demeaning words in the show.
Not only Priyanka Choudhary or Shiv Thakare, the likes of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and MC Stan were also seen shouting at the top of their voices during the Bigg Boss 16 nominations.
Sorry BB 16 fans but the general audience found it irritating as the contestants were only busy shouting and not bothering to listen to other's point of view. A former Bigg Boss contestant expressed her displeasure over the same while sharing a post on social media.
We are talking about Kamya Panjabi. The actress slammed the Bigg Boss 16 contestants for continuously fighting and reminded them that they should focus on the game as the grand finale is near.
Do you agree with Kamya Panjabi's thoughts about the Bigg Boss 16 contestants? Share your thoughts and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- BB16: Soundarya Reveals Top 2 Contestants Ahead Of The Grand Finale & It Doesn’t Include Shiv Or Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Rashmeet Slams Shiv Thakare, Says 'He Is Actually Louder...'
- BB16: Gauahar Khan, Faisal Hail Shiv & MC Stan’s Friendship Amid Fight With Priyanka; Say ‘Dosti Ho Toh Aisi’
- Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Fans Call Priyanka Choudhary 'Sherni' As She Gives Befitting Reply To Mandali
- BB16 | On Point Bola: Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur Backs Shiv After He Slams Priyanka For Demeaning Him
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Demeans Shiv Thakare During An Argument; Latter Gives A Strong Reply
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH
- Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot To Get NOMINATED For Eviction? WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Loved Priyanka Choudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar Lehenga? Cost Of Her Outfit Will Blow Your Mind
- Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta EXITS The Show Mid-Week? Here's The Truth