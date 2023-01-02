Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been hogging all the limelight, all thanks to their antics in Salman Khan's reality show. Be it their fights or romance, the two popular celebs have grabbed eyeballs with their equation inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Interestingly, their dynamics in the show keep on changing with every passing day.

From locking horns with each other to taking fun digs, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have set several tongues wagging with their changing equation in the show. Things took a turn when they patched up following a fight in the BB 16 house.

Guess what? The other housemates are not too pleased with Tina and Shalin's relationship. They have even termed their bond as 'fake'. From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, here's what the Bigg Boss 16 housemates said about TinSha's relationship.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Calls Tina, Shalin's Relationship 'Fake' Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Calls Tina, Shalin's Relationship 'Fake' Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 confession room together, took a jibe at Tia Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship in the show. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress said that she doesn't find any 'truth' in their relationship. She even termed their bond as 'fake' in a viral promo that was shared by the official Twitter handle of Colors channel. 'Mujhe unke rishtey main koi sachai nahi dikhayi deti hai. Hashtag #Fake,' Nimrit told Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's REACTION On Tina, Shalin's Bond As per the new promo, Priyanka Choudhary also expressed her opinion on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship in the confession room. The Udaariyaan actress said that they two personalities are very different from each other. 'Dono hai hi bahut alag,' Priyanka said. While Priyanka shared her thoughts, Abdu Rozik playfully trolled Tina and Shalin by saying, 'I am not able to understand if they are in love or not. They are thinking that tomorrow is nomination day, so we have to be romantic for the sake of the camera.' Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: What's Cooking Between Tina, Shalin? Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation changed twice in a single episode, which left the fans confused. On New Year special episode, the duo had an argument following which Tina Datta blamed him for hurting her. The Uttaran actress even cried inside her blanket. However, they resolved their differences during the concert. Shalin hugged Tina and even performed a romantic dance with her. Tina even mentioned that Shalin was making her fall for him while they performed together in the BB 16 house.

Do you agree with Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's views about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship? Share your views with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.