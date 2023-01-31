Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan To Become Best Performer- See TIME

Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: The recent nomination task in Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be a blockbuster affair as the contestants put their best put forward to win it and safeguard themselves from eviction. It was Mandali versus Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot as the contestants tried to complete the task on time while facing turbulences.

The three members of each time had to complete the task in 27 minutes. Mandali comprised of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer while the second team had Archana, Shalin and Priyanka. Bigg Boss made it clear that Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were the contestants, who played a crucial role in the nomination task.

While Shalin Bhanot pressed the buzzer before nine minutes, Sumbul Touqeer took 17 minutes, resulting in a loss.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Beats Priyanka, MC Stan While technically Shalin Bhanot took seven minutes and should be the best performer, it was Shiv Thakare, who came the closest. He pressed the buzzer at around 9:50 minutes, emerging as the best performer. Although he didn't get support from his fellow members in terms of time, the Marathi Mulga grabbed all eyeballs on social media. Best Performer & Worst Performer While Archana Gautam took 14 minutes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary pressed the buzzer at 12 minutes and 34 seconds. Sumbul Touqeer emerged as the worst performer as she took 17 minutes one seconds in completing the task. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Three contestants have been nominated for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone and one of them will bid adieu during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, Tina Datta got evicted from the show after staying for over 110 days in the BB 16 house. It remains to be seen who will get eliminated next.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for an exciting grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. The reality show will air its grand finale on February 12, 2023. The makers are expected to introduce a surprise mid-week elimination during the finale week. Speculations are rife that only top five finalists will be seen making an entry in the finale.

Salman Khan will also make his return as the host during the finale episode. He was seen missing from the show since the past two weeks due to his prior work commitments.

Keep watching this space for more updates.