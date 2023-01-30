Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul, MC Stan NOMINATED For Eviction? Viral Post Confuses Fans

Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Are Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan nominated for elimination this week? No, we are not saying so. Fans are confused after a viral post was heavily circulated on social media platforms and it indicated that the four contestants might be nominated this week.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE: WHAT WE KNOW

Ladied and gentleman, tighten up your seat belts as the makers have planned a surprise mid-week eviction during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Speculations are rife that the channel and production house will introduce only top five finalists in BB 16 unlike six finalists in Bigg Boss season fifteen.

Watch this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.