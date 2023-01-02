Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer & 6 More Contestants Nominated? What We Know
Bigg Boss 16 nominations: After a blockbuster New Year 2023 special episode, all eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show. Last week, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house as he received the least number of votes. The TV star had to bid adieu to his co-contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Main Na Bhoolungi actor's journey was short-lived yet memorable as he engaged in a major fight with Archana Gautam. After locking horns with the actress-politican, he issued an apology for issuing a casteist remark during the fight.
After Vikas Manaktala's eviction, the housemates once again ganged up against each other in the nominations. As expected, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot became the target of the contestants, courtesy of their ever changing equation inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.
If the recent buzz is to be believed, eight contestants have been nominated this week in Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!
Bigg Boss 16: 8 Contestants Get Nominated
Viewers need to be ready for another twist as eight contestants are said to be nominated for eviction this week in Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!
The likes of Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan have been nominated for elimination, as per reports. Interestingly, after getting saved from last week's nomination, Sajid Khan has found himself in the danger zone this week. Considering he has always said that he is not afraid of the nomination, it will interesting to see the Bollywood filmmaker's reaction after knowing that he is nominated.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Nominated
Priyanka Choudhary, who has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, is in the danger zone once again. Well, it seems that the housemates have continued to target her and with Ankit Gupta's elimination, they have another reason to do so. It will be interesting to know which housemates nominated Priyanka for elimination.
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Abdu SAVED This Week
Luck was on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's side as the four celebrities didn't get nominated this week. The four contestants are an integral part of the 'Mandali', which also consists of Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
Fans have questioned Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's existence in the show after Salman Khan slammed her during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The Dabangg actor asked the Choti Sarrdaarni actress about her weak game plan following Abdu Rozik's refusal to spend more time with her.
Are you happy with the nominations in Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Wants THESE 2 Contestants To Win & Shalin-Tina Aren't In His List
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Returns Vikas’ Suit; Wife Guunjan Reveals ‘He Was Asked Immediately To…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For THIS Reason; Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...
- BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv's Fan Accuses Rajiv Of Being Priyanka Choudhary's 'Paid PR' As He Whispers Into Her Ear
- Entertainment News Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Asks Shiv Thakare To Return His Clothes; Says ‘You Have The Audacity To…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘I Miss You Yaar….’
- BB16: Housemates Claims Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond Is FAKE; Sajid Calls Them ‘Top Level Ke Fraud Log’
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Isha Malviya, THIS Banni Chow Actress To Romance Ankit Gupta In Junooniyatt
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Is Proud Of Him As He Gets Eliminated; Calls Him ‘A True Hero’