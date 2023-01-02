Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer & 6 More Contestants Nominated? What We Know

Bigg Boss 16: 8 Contestants Get Nominated

Viewers need to be ready for another twist as eight contestants are said to be nominated for eviction this week in Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!

The likes of Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan have been nominated for elimination, as per reports. Interestingly, after getting saved from last week's nomination, Sajid Khan has found himself in the danger zone this week. Considering he has always said that he is not afraid of the nomination, it will interesting to see the Bollywood filmmaker's reaction after knowing that he is nominated.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Nominated

Priyanka Choudhary, who has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, is in the danger zone once again. Well, it seems that the housemates have continued to target her and with Ankit Gupta's elimination, they have another reason to do so. It will be interesting to know which housemates nominated Priyanka for elimination.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Abdu SAVED This Week

Luck was on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's side as the four celebrities didn't get nominated this week. The four contestants are an integral part of the 'Mandali', which also consists of Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Fans have questioned Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's existence in the show after Salman Khan slammed her during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The Dabangg actor asked the Choti Sarrdaarni actress about her weak game plan following Abdu Rozik's refusal to spend more time with her.