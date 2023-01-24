Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot To Get NOMINATED For Eviction? WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: All eyes are on the Tuesday (January 24) episode of Salman Khan's show as it will revealed which contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. Ahead of the telecast of the episode, the makers of the show have released a new promo where the housemates can be seen targeting each other while nominating.

Guess what? Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary once again locked horns with each other in front of the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants. After Nimrit targeted Priyanka in the nominations, the latter gave a fierce reply to her and said that the audience was waiting to see her speak.

The new promo has hinted that three contestants might get nominated for eviction. While the episode is yet to air on Colors channel, the promo has given us an indication of what to expect.

Ahead of the grand finale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia slammed Priyanka Choudhary while Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot took Tina Datta's name for nomination. Shiv Thakare accused Tina Datta of not showing humanity even when Shalin Bhanot was helpless. Both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot attacked each other during the nomination. The promo indicated that Priyanka, Shalin and Tina might be in the danger zone.

Priyanka Choudhary engaged in a heated argument with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer after they ganged up against her and tried to save Nimrit's captaincy during the Ticket to Finale segment. The Udaariyaan actress reminded everyone that the road to TTF won't be easy for anyone and one must play accordingly. However, the mandali members attacked her, passing derogatory remarks against the actress. Priyanka didn't back down and slammed Shiv and MC Stan for their remarks.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after the housemates voted her out. The Ranchi Diaries actress was nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. While Nimrit and Archana Gautam tried to save Soundarya, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare stated that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot contributed more towards the show than her.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will telecast next month on Colors channel. Mark your calendars as the show will end with a blockbuster finale on February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that Salman Khan will not be available to shoot the next two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 16 because of other work commitments. He is reportedly said to be shooting the finale episode while Karan Johar and Farah Khan will turn host for one week each.

Colors channel and the production house have not confirmed the rumours that are floating on the internet. Interestingly, the TRPs of Bigg Boss 16 touched a new-high last week, courtesy of the Family Week segment.

Viewers will have to wait for the episode to air to know which contestants will get nominated for elimination this week. What do you have to say about Nimrit and Priyanka's war of words? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

