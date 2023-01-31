Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare & 2 Other Popular Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's controversial reality show is now just two weeks away from its grand finale and the makers are trying their level best to make the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss more interesting for loyal viewers.

In yesterday's (January 30) episode, housemates were given the last chance to snatch the Ticket to Finale Week from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Despite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's efforts to make the task entertaining, Bigg Boss declared that Nimrit still owns the TTFW.

After Tina Datta's surprising eviction last week, the Bigg Boss 16 house will see another intriguing nomination task in tonight's (January 31) episode.