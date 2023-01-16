Bigg Boss 16: Subul, Shalin, & 2 Other Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The last week proved to be a major turning point for all the contestants of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

While the family members entered and guided the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, the consecutive evictions of Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Khan also turned out to be shocking for viewers.

While Sreejita got eliminated after receiving the least amount of votes among the nominated contestants, Absu and Sajid decided to walk out of the hit show due to their professional commitments.

After Sajid and Abdu's exit, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and a few other housemates were seen getting emotional.

As a new week has already started, the nominations special episode of the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss will be aired tonight (January 16). As shown in the latest promos, Bigg Boss introduces a daldal (swamp) task. As a part of the task, housemates have to push their co-contestants in swamp to nominated them.

Advertisement

As shown in the promo, Tina will be seen indulging in ugly fights with Sumbul and Soundarya Sharma. Watch the promo here:

According to the Khabri, the popular Twitter handle which shares all the latest updates related to Bigg Boss 16, a total of four contestants will get evicted this week. Yes, you read that right!

And this week's nominated contestants are Tina, Shalin, Soundarya, and Sumbul. The tweet read, Breaking #BiggBoss16... Nominated Contestants this week #SoundaryaSharma, #SumbulTouqeerKhan, #TinaDutta #ShalinBahnot"

Take a look at the post below: