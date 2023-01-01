Bigg Boss 16: Not Isha Malviya, THIS Banni Chow Actress To Romance Ankit Gupta In Junooniyatt

We have a major update for all fans of Ankit Gupta. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant, who was recently evicted from Salman Khan's show, will be seen in a different avatar in a new show. We had earlier informed you about the title of Ankit Gupta's new show and now, we will share you about the lead actress of the daily soap.

Contrary to the rumours, Ankit Gupta's Udaariyaan co-star is not playing the lead role in Junooniyatt. Yes, you read that! We have a spicy update from the sets of the show as Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have finally finalised their lead actress for the upcoming show.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA LEAD HEROINE IN NEW SHOW REVEALED

While gossip mills suggested that the producers might rope in Isha Malviya for Junooniyatt, they have decided to go for a fresh face for their new show. Neha Rana has been finalised for the upcoming show, which will also air on Colors channel. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report in a leading daily, Neha Rani will be seen playing the role of Ilahi, who is an aspiring singer. As her father is a classical singer, she will also be inclined towards the same field.

Ilahi will be passionate about music and singing. Her life will change she will cross paths with the characters played by Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig, the report in Bombay Times said. Gautam Vig, who was also a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is playing the secondary lead in Junooniyatt.

WHO IS NEHA RANA?

Neha Rana made her TV debut with Param Singh starrer Ishk Par Zor Hain and later went on work in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni. She was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery, which featured Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in lead roles. She quit the Star Plus show as she was not satisfied with her track.

Neha is not only an actor but also a content creator, who focuses on fashion and lifestyle. She has over 61k followers on Instagram.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ANKIT GUPTA'S COMEBACK?

As the TV heartthrob has already signed a new fiction show, his chances of returning to the Bigg Boss 16 house look bleak. However, there are strong chances that he might enter the BB 16 house as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's connection during the Family Week or in another special segment.

Considering his popularity, the makers might bring him back for a day or two. However, his ardent fans have demanding the production house and the channel to re-introduce him as a wildcard contestant. They have alleged that Ankit Gupta's eviction was 'unfair' as he was voted out by the other housemates. The fans have also expressed their displeasure over the way the voting lines were closed when the Balika Vadhu actor was nominated along with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala.

Are you excited for Ankit Gupta's new show? Will Junooniyatt recreate the magic of Udaariyaan on Colors channel.

Stay tuned for more updates.