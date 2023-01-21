Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?
Bigg Boss 16: Host Salman Khan is set to entertain viewers tonight (January 21) with another spicy Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per the buzz, after this weekend, he'll be taking a break from Bigg Boss for two weeks and Farah Khan will replace him as the host. However, he'll be back in the grand finale which is slated to be held on February 12.
As shown in the latest promos, Salman will be seen bashing Tina Datta once again for a conversation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary where she accused Shalin Bhanot of asking for something very 'cheap' from her. On the other hand, former contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik too will interact with Salman on stage.
Also, as reported earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor is going to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to announce a new film and she is likely to sign one of the contestants for it.
While fans were speculating that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be the one, the latest buzz suggests that Ekta has signed someone else from the Bigg Boss house for it. Yes, you read that right!
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Bags Ekta Kapoor’s LSD 2?
Yes, you read that right! We're talking about Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. According to an India Today report, Ekta will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house soon and she'll sign Nimrit for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.
Nimrit To Make Her Bollywood Debut With LSD 2?
Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, 'Ekta will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 today. She will be entering the show to sign Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her film, LSD 2. The actress's Bollywood debut film will be with Kapoor.' However, an official announcement is still awaited.
Looks like Ekta has already shot for her Bigg Boss segment as she took to social media a few hours ago and officially announced Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Posting a video on Instagram, she wrote, 'Fave franchise begins prep #lsd2.'
LSD 2 Story Based On Bigg Boss
As revealed earlier, Ekta Kapoor will be seen announcing Love Sex Dekhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16 as one of the stories in the anthology is said to be based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss. Well, that sounds interesting!
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wins Ticket To Finale Week
In a recent episode, Nimrit became the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to reach the finale week by winning the Ticket To Finale Week task against Shiv Thakare. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll walk away with the winner's trophy or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS As Shalin Bhanot Asks For Voluntary Exit, Says 'Suffered Anxiety Attacks'
- After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Her ‘Main Nahi Badli’ Statement
- Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Sumbul Touqeer To Improve Relationship With Mom, Here's How She REACTED - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Shuts Down Trolls Perfectly As He Calls Priyanka Choudhary A ‘Sherni’
- Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Choudhary Missing Ankit Gupta Inside BB House? Sreejita De Reveals The Truth
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Saurish Sharma? Meet Astrologer Who Predicted About Priyanka-Ankit's Relationship Future
- Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Priyanka Choudhary To 'Not Waste Time' With Ankit Gupta, She Says 'Aapne Toh'
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Praises Shiv Thakare, Says 'TV Per Mandali Ke Log...'