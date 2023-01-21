Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?

Bigg Boss 16: Host Salman Khan is set to entertain viewers tonight (January 21) with another spicy Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per the buzz, after this weekend, he'll be taking a break from Bigg Boss for two weeks and Farah Khan will replace him as the host. However, he'll be back in the grand finale which is slated to be held on February 12.

As shown in the latest promos, Salman will be seen bashing Tina Datta once again for a conversation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary where she accused Shalin Bhanot of asking for something very 'cheap' from her. On the other hand, former contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik too will interact with Salman on stage.

Also, as reported earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor is going to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to announce a new film and she is likely to sign one of the contestants for it.

While fans were speculating that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be the one, the latest buzz suggests that Ekta has signed someone else from the Bigg Boss house for it. Yes, you read that right!