Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Or Shiv, THIS Is The Most-Followed Contestant On Instagram & We Aren’t Surprised
In October last year, Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV. The show is having a dream run in terms of ratings and all the contestants are getting love from viewers.
The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is now only a month away from its grand finale and fans are supporting their favourites in every way possible.
Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, and Archana Gautam are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.
Among them, Shiv and Priyanka are considered the strongest players on the show. However, did you know that they aren't the most followed contestants on Instagram? Let's look at the five most-followed participants here.
5th Position - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
While Priyanka rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta, Bigg Boss 16 made her a household name. Currently, the actress is the 5th most-followed BB 16 contestant on Instagram with over 2 million followers.
4th Position - Tina Datta
Tina Datta, who is best known for playing the iconic role of Iccha in Uttaran, is grabbing eyeballs for her confusing relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. She is on the 4th spot with 3.4 million followers on Instagram.
3rd Position - MC Stan
The popular rapper has been winning hearts with his stint in the controversial reality show. With around 6.1 million Instagram followers, MC Stan has claimed the third position.
2nd Position - Soundarya Sharma
Surprisingly, Soundarya Sharma is on the second spot with 6.4 million Instagram followers. Initially, she made news due to her closeness with Gautam Singh Vig. After his eviction, she came out as a strong player.
Abdu Rozik Is The Most-Followed BB 16 Contestant On Instagram
Yes, you read that right! Everyone's favourite is on the first spot with 6.9 million Instagram followers. As we mentioned above, we aren't surprised as he is counted among the most loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants.
Special Mention - Shiv Thakare
While Shiv Thakare isn't in the list of five most-followed Bigg Boss 16 contestants on Instagram, he indeed owns a huge fan following on social media. 'Shiv Ki Sena' is crazy about him and his following is continuously increasing at an insane speed on Instagram too. He recently crossed the one million mark and currently has 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone.
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Mother Reveals Her Top 3 Finalists, Says ‘I Would Love To See…..’
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Who Is Just Sul? All You Need To Know About Abdu Rozik's Friend
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare's Game Getting Affected Due To Sajid Khan? His Aai Answers
- Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Kissing Scene From An Adult Series Goes Viral On Social Media
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother REACTS To ‘Exactly Like Jiju’ Comparison With Ankit Gupta
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Mother Calls Shiv Thakare The 'Rockstar' Of BB House
- You'll Clap The Loudest...: Shiv Thakare's Aai Calls Shalin Innocent, His Team Shares Cute Message For Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Sangita Ghosh Reveals Top 3 Finalists; Sends Love To Ankit Gupta, Says ‘Jese The Vaise Hi Rahe’
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Play Lead In Choti Sarrdaarni 2? Here's What We Know
- Shiv Thakare Ki Aai Ne Toh Hame...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As His Team Shares Heartfelt Note For His Mother
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: EX Contestant SLAMS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia As She Says Dad Badgers Her: Didn't Like
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding