Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Or Shiv, THIS Is The Most-Followed Contestant On Instagram & We Aren’t Surprised

5th Position - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

While Priyanka rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta, Bigg Boss 16 made her a household name. Currently, the actress is the 5th most-followed BB 16 contestant on Instagram with over 2 million followers.

4th Position - Tina Datta

Tina Datta, who is best known for playing the iconic role of Iccha in Uttaran, is grabbing eyeballs for her confusing relationship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. She is on the 4th spot with 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

3rd Position - MC Stan

The popular rapper has been winning hearts with his stint in the controversial reality show. With around 6.1 million Instagram followers, MC Stan has claimed the third position.

2nd Position - Soundarya Sharma

Surprisingly, Soundarya Sharma is on the second spot with 6.4 million Instagram followers. Initially, she made news due to her closeness with Gautam Singh Vig. After his eviction, she came out as a strong player.

Abdu Rozik Is The Most-Followed BB 16 Contestant On Instagram

Yes, you read that right! Everyone's favourite is on the first spot with 6.9 million Instagram followers. As we mentioned above, we aren't surprised as he is counted among the most loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

Special Mention - Shiv Thakare

While Shiv Thakare isn't in the list of five most-followed Bigg Boss 16 contestants on Instagram, he indeed owns a huge fan following on social media. 'Shiv Ki Sena' is crazy about him and his following is continuously increasing at an insane speed on Instagram too. He recently crossed the one million mark and currently has 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone.