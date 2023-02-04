Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: THIS Contestant Is The New Topper, Beats Priyanka Choudhary In Most Popular List

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax list: The agency has revealed the list of most top five popular Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestants of the week (January 28 to February 3). After topping the list last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has sli

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: Every week, loyal fans of Salman Khan's top-rated reality show Bigg Boss excitedly wait for the most popular weekly list of contestants' ranking. Well, their wait has finally ended today.

The new list of the five most loved BB 16 contestants from January 28 to February 3, 2023, has been released by Ormax Media.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Hits A Big Milestone Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons

Well, get ready to get surprised as some really interesting changes are there in the list this week. After topping the Ormax charts last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has slipped to the second position this time. Yes, you read that right!

Also, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has made an entry in the Ormax list this week. Well, let's look at rankings here:

Bigg Boss 16: Dolly Bindra Calls Priyanka 'Judgemental Person', Wants THIS Mandali Member To WIN

Archana Gautam Slips To Fifth Position

Archana Gautam Slips To Fifth Position

Archana Gautam, the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16, surely knows how to grab eyeballs inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss house. After bagging the fourth spot last week, she has slipped to the fifth spot in the Ormax list this time.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Enters At Fourth Spot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Enters At Fourth Spot

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became the first contestant to enter the finale week of Bigg Boss 16, has re-entered the Ormax list this week. The Choti Sarrdaarni star has bagged the fourth position.
Advertisement
Shiv Thakare Retains Third Position

Shiv Thakare Retains Third Position

Shiv Thakare is counted among the most loved players inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Just like last week, the 'Marathi Manus' has retained his third spot his time as well. From the last few weeks, he has been stable in the third position on the Ormax list.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops To Second Spot

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops To Second Spot

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan, owns a huge fan following outside. While she topped the Ormax list last week, Priyanka has bagged second position this time.
MC Stan Is The Topper

MC Stan is the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant, as per the list released by Ormax Media. The official Twitter handle of the media consulting firm posted the list along with the caption, 'Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 most popular #BiggBoss16 contestants (Jan 28-Feb 3)'
MOREBIGG BOSS 16NEWS
Read More About: #bigg boss 16 #priyanka chahar choudhary #mc stan #shiv thakare

Read more...