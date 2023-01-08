Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary At No.3, THIS Contestant REPLACES Abdu Rozik As Most Popular - LIST

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: Every week Ormax Media releases a list of top five most popular Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestants. This week was no different as the media company released the latest list for the week starting from December 31 to January 6, 2023.

There has been a big change in the ranking of your favourite contestants. Guess what? Abdu Rozik has been replaced from the number one spot while Priyanka Choudhary continues to be placed at number three spot. Yes, you read that right?

Grab a bowl of nachos and read to know which Bigg Boss 16 celebs are part of Ormax's list.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta At Number Five 5 Tina Datta, who has been hogging all the limelight after Salman Khan took a dig at her 'relationship' with Shalin Bhanot, took the number five position in Ormax Media's latest list. The Bengali beauty's on-and-off relationship with Shalin Bhanot has grabbed several eyeballs on social media. It seems audience are loving her nok-jhok with Shalin in Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare At Number 4 Shiv Thakare has been placed at the number four position in the latest ranking, which has been released by Ormax. While many consider him to be a probable winner, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 star has not been able to reach the top three spot in the list. Advertisement Priyanka Chahar Choudhary At Number Three TV's popular bahu Priyanka Choudhary continues to be at number three position. While the Udaariyaan actress is leading all the Twitter polls, she has not been able to find a spot in the top two in Ormax list. Considering TV buffs believe that Priyanka Choudhary will win Bigg Boss 16, we wonder if there will be a major change in the upcoming weeks or not.

Are you happy with the latest Ormax Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants list? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.