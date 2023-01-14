Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary REPLACES Abdu Rozik At No.2, This Contestant TOPS Most Popular List

Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: Hey folks. Ormax Media has released the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants on Saturday (January 14). The media consulting firm has released the latest list of top five most popular contestants of BB 16 from January 7 to January 13, 2023.

There has been a big change in the positions of your favourite contestants this week. While the celebrity topping the list last week continued to be stable, Priyanka Choudhary replaced Abdu Rozik at the number two spot.



Tina Datta At Number 5 Tina Datta At Number 5 Love or hate but you cannot debate that Tina Datta has been hogging all the limelight, courtesy of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. While she has denied falling in love with Shalin, ardent viewers and special guests have claimed that she was the one who 'led Shalin on'. Despite the ups and downs, Tina Datta is placed at number five in Ormax's list of most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Shiv Thakare Takes Number 4 Spot Shiv Thakare Takes Number 4 Spot Shiv Thakare continues to be one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Be it his friendship with Abdu Rozik or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia or his ability to perform tasks, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner has grabbed several eyeballs. As per the list, Shiv Thakare is placed at number fourth spot. Advertisement Abdu Rozik Drops To Number Three Abdu Rozik Drops To Number Three Abdu Rozik, who bagged the second spot last week, dropped to the third position in the latest list released by Ormax Media. The singer left the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he had to fulfil his professional commitments and couldn't continue after the extension. Priyanka Chahar JUMPS To Second Position Priyanka Chahar JUMPS To Second Position Priyanka Choudhary jumped to the number two spot, replacing Abdu Rozik as the second most popular contestant in the list. The Udaariyaan actress has been winning hearts with her game plan and daring attitude. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has not refrained from sharing her opinion on different issues in the Bigg Boss 16 house. MC Stan Is Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan topped the list of Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants, defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Abdu Rozik. The young rapper has been slowly and steadily climbing the popularity charts and we wouldn't be surprised if he ends up becoming a finalist of Salman Khan's reality show.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

On a related note, MC Stan was saved from elimination as Sreejit De got eliminated in yesterday's episode. The rapper was nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will air on February 12, 2023 as the show has received an extension of four weeks. It remains to be seen if Salman Khan will host the show from next week or not. There are mumours that Karan Johar will replace the Bollywood superstar as the new host.

