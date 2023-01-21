Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary Retains, Shiv Jumps To No.3. THIS Contestant Tops Most Popular List
Bigg Boss 16 Ormax List: We are back with yet another spicy segment where we inform you about the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's show. It's a bright new Saturday and Ormax media has released the latest list of top five most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants from January 14 to January 20, 2023.
There has been a massive change in the ranking of your favourite contestants. While nation's favourite Priyanka Choudhary retained her second spot, Shiv Thakare jumped to the number three spot. There's also a new entrant in the list as Abdu Rozik is no longer a part of the show. Check out Ormax Bigg Boss 16 most popular contestants list right here. Grab a bowl of popcorn and enjoy the reading session.
Tina Datta At Number 5
Tina Datta, who hogged all the limelight with her fights with Shalin Bhanot, has bagged the fifth spot in the latest list of Ormax's top five most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants.
Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam, who has been lying low since a few days, made a splashing entry in the list released by Ormax Media. The actress-politician claimed the number four spot, creating ripples with her antics in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Shiv Thakare
Guess what? Shiv Thakare jumped to the number three position in Ormax's list of most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. After bagging the fourth spot last week, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner secured the third spot in the current week.
BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION
On a related note, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for eviction this week. The four contestants are in the danger zone and one of them will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accuses Tina Datta Of Telling Him To Be Friends With MC Stan As He Is Famous
- Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Blushes As Priyanka Flirts With Him, Fans Call It A 'Cute Little Crush'
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka 'Sherni', Shares Views On Shiv-MC Stan's Friendship: Reminds Me...
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Shekhar Suman To Describe Shiv Thakare-MC Stan's Friendship. His Reply Is Unmissable
- Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu & Sajid, Another Mandali Member May QUIT The Show? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary REPLACES Abdu Rozik At No.2, This Contestant TOPS Most Popular List
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: After Priyanka & Shiv, Family Members Of THESE 3 Contestants To Enter Today
- BB16: Salman Khan Compares Archana Gautam With Controversial Contestant Swami Om Post Her Fight With MC Stan
- Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary At No.3, THIS Contestant REPLACES Abdu Rozik As Most Popular - LIST
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top 3 Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan And...
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Beats Co-Contestants, Becomes Hero Of This Week's Ration Task; Details Here