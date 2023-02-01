Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Winner Roots For Shiv Thakare As He Urges Fans To Vote For Him; Says ‘Jaise Wo Khelta Hai…..’

Bigg Boss 16 never misses a chance to surprise the audience. And as the popular reality show is in its last leg, it witnessed one of the most intriguing nomination tasks which left the mandali in the danger zone. Yes! Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. And while their fans have been rooting for them, it will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the popular reality show this weekend. Amid this, former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula has come out in Shiv's support and is also rooting for him.

He shared a video wherein he was seen asking his fans to vote for Shiv and was all praises for him. Callin Shiv a 'sacha insan', Prince stated, "Hi everyone. Jaise aap Bigg Boss follow kar rahe hain, aap sab ke apne favourites honge, but mera favourite Shiv hai. Main support kar raha hu Shiv ko ki Shiv jeet ke aaye. Wo humara Roadies ka bacha hai aur bahut hi pyara. Jaise wo khelta hai wo vaisa hi hai... acha insaan, sacha insaan. To jeet humesha sach insaan ki hi honi chahiye. Aur wo bahut neeche se uth ke upar gaya hai. To support him".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shiv's fans have also conducted a flashmob in Amravati which happens to be the Bigg Boss 16 contestant's hometown. It was a proper flash mob wherein the entire street was inundated with thousands of people along with decorated cars, dancers and dhols. To note, Shiv has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show. From being a friend to a great leader, Shiv has undoubtedly won millions of hearts with his game on the show. And with the grand finale being around the corner, Shiv's fans are certainly putting their heart and soul to support him.