Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags THIS B’wood Film Starring SRK On Salman’s Recommendation?
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 premiered in October last year and has proved to be lucky for the makers as well as contestants. While the sixteenth season turned out to be hugely successful on the TRP front, the show also made all the participants household names.
The current season is just two weeks away from its grand finale and only seven contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot.
While many contestants have already bagged big projects even before their exit from the show, there have been constant speculations about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being approached for various films.
While an official announcement is still awaited regarding the Udaariyaan actress' next project after Bigg Boss 16, the latest buzz suggests that she might be seen in a much-awaited film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki?
As per the ongoing buzz, Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached to feature in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited film Dunki. The film is being directed by 3 Idiots helmer Rajkumar Hirani.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Has A Prominent Role In Dunki?
Revealing the same, a Bollywood Life reports states that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is likely to essay a prominent part in the movie and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan played an important role in the Udaariyaan star bagging the film.
Salman Khan Recommended Priyanka Choudhary For Dunki?
It is being said that Salman Khan, who seems impressed with Priyanka, recommended her name to the production house. Hirani was reportedly searching for an actress with a Punjabi background and Salman thought she might be perfect for the role.
Dunki Makers Approached Priyanka Choudhary’s Team
After Salman Khan's recommendation, the makers of Dunki reportedly approached Priyanka's team. While this is indeed a huge opportunity, an official announcement is still awaited.
Salman Khan’s Hint For Priyanka During BB 16 Weekend Ka Vaar
Two weeks ago, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan hinted that he had 'something' for Priyanka and asked her to meet him after the show. We wonder if he was hinting at Dunki or some other project. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Not Anupamaa Or Bigg Boss 16, THIS Hit Show TOPS Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows List
- Ankit Gupta Reveals Whom He Sees As Bigg Boss 16 Winner If Priyanka Choudhary Doesn’t Win: There's No Final...
- Bigg Boss 16: THIS Evicted Contestant To Feature In Sajid Khan’s Next Film? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shiv Thakare Has The Cutest REACTION To 'Vijayi Bhava' Trend On Twitter - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Wants Tina Datta To Return To The Show & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits
- BB16: Ex-Contestant Hails Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance During TTFW Task; Wonders What Did Sumbul Do
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Fan ‘Disappointed’ With Arjun Bijlani As He Calls Priyanka ‘Winner’, Check Actor’s Reply
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Ken Ferns? All You Need To New About The New Entrant Who Will Decide The Nominations
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare & 2 Other Popular Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka Choudhary And It Will Make You Go Aww
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Winner Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Cute’, Says ‘He Was The Funniest Today’
- BB16: Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare After He Claims ‘Sumbul Ne Kaam Nikaal Liya’; Say ‘This Wasn’t Expected’