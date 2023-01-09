Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Beats Shiv Thakare; Becomes 1st Contestant To Hit Huge Milestone Outside BB House

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Hosted by Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss is finally moving towards its end. It is only a month away from its end as the grand finale is scheduled to be held on February 12.

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma are currently fighting it out to win the trophy.

As the finale is not too far now, fans of Bigg Boss 16 contestants are crazily supporting their favourites on social media. While BB 16 participants regularly trend on Twitter, Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has created history by beating Shiv Thakare and her co-housemates.

JANTA KI JAAN PRIYANKA

She has become the first and only Bigg Boss 16 participant till now whose Twitter trend has crossed the five million mark. Yes, you read that right! For the last two days, the actress' fans are trending 'Janta Ki Jaan Priyanka' and it has now reached over five million tweets.

The Khabri, popular Twitter that shares all the updates and insights related to Bigg Boss 16, revealed the same and stated that the trend reached five million tweets in 34 hours. The tweet read, "Congratulations #PriyankaPaltan for JANTA KI JAAN PRIYANKA trend reaching 5 Million tweets in just 34 Hours. First #BiggBoss16 fandom to achieve this milestone."

Take a look at the post below:

That's not all, the 'Janta Ki Jaan Priyanka' trend also became the fastest Bigg Boss 16 trend to cross one million tweets on Saturday (December 7). Earlier, Shiv Thakare held the same record. Currently, even his fans are trending 'GOAT PLAYER SHIV THAKARE' which has crossed over three million tweets. Now, it'll be interesting to see if Shiv fans will succeed in beating the record set by Priyanka's fans or not.

SHIV & PRIYANKA'S FAMILY IN BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: In tonight's (December 9) episode, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Shiv's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan will enter the Bigg Boss house. As shown in the latest promo, the family reunions are going to be emotional AF like every season. Interestingly, the family members will be staying inside the house for a day and will play an important role in this week's nomination task.

Well, be ready with tissues to wipe your tears while watching the episode.