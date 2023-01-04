Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Reacts To Her Relationship With Ankit, Says ‘Gharwale Zabardasti…’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Tejo opposite Ankit Gupta in Udaariyaan, is currently entertaining fans with her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

She entered the controversial Bigg Boss house in October last year with Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta and is counted among the strongest contenders for the winner's trophy.

Besides her strong personality, the actress' strong bond with Ankit too grabbed many eyeballs. Whil both of them have been calling each other close friends, host Salman Khan and their co-contestants often talked about their equation and stated that it is something more than friendship.

While Ankit recently got evicted from the show, Priyanka's co-contestants still discuss their relationship. Now, the actress' brother Yogesh Choudhary has reacted to the speculations in a recent interview.

Talking to Peepingmoon, Yogesh reacted to the discussion about Priyanka and Ankit's relationship and said, "It doesn't bother me as I am aware of the relationship they share. Agar gharwale unko naam dena chahte hai jabardasti toh voh alag hai. I know that they're just good friends and that's why I am not affected."

In November last year, Yogesh had issued an official announcement and alleged that Priyanka was being bullied by her co-contestants. He also blamed the makers for poromoting bullying.

Talking about it, he stated, "When I decided to write that statement, I felt the Mandali was given more preference over Priyanka di and people who were close to her. They were often bashed even when they were right. Priyanka di was being shown in a negative light which is why I thought the show was promoting bullying culture."

