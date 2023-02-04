Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Hits A Big Milestone Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's top-rated reality show is finally coming to an end in just eight days and fans are surely going to miss seeing their favourite contestants on their TV screens daily.

The grand finale of Colors TV's controversial reality show will be held on February 12 and only seven contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Among them, Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been grabbing eyeballs since the very first day of Bigg Boss 16. She is counted among the strongest players on the show and fans love her fierce personality.

After reaching the finale week of BB 16, Priyanka has hit a huge milestone just eight days before the finale.