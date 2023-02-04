Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Hits A Big Milestone Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's top-rated reality show is finally coming to an end in just eight days and fans are surely going to miss seeing their favourite contestants on their TV screens daily.
The grand finale of Colors TV's controversial reality show will be held on February 12 and only seven contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Among them, Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been grabbing eyeballs since the very first day of Bigg Boss 16. She is counted among the strongest players on the show and fans love her fierce personality.
After reaching the finale week of BB 16, Priyanka has hit a huge milestone just eight days before the finale.
‘RISING WINNER PRIYANKA’ Twitter Trend
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Since morning, the actress' fans have been trending 'RISING WINNER PRIYANKA' on Twitter.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits A Huge Milestone
Just a few days before the grand finale, Priyanka hits a huge milestone of the fastest 500K tweets. Her fans achieved this feat in just 1 hour and 12 minutes. The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle which regularly shares updates related to Bigg Boss 16 contestants, shared the same on Twitter.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Record Of Last 3 Seasons
The tweet read, 'Another Milestone Fastest 500K tweets in last 3 years of #BiggBoss for ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA 500K completed in just 1 hour 12 minutes. Only season ahead is #BB13'
Priyanka Joins The League Of Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla
The trend 'ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA' has already crossed the 1 million mark in tweets. Seein this, The Khabri also revealed that Priyanka has now joined the league of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla as her current Twitter trend is now among the TOP 3 fastest 1 million in the history of Bigg Boss. Well, isn't it huge?
Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Win Bigg Boss 16?
After going through many ups and downs in her Bigg Boss 16 journey, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally entered the finale week. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll walk away with the winner's trophy on February 12 or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!
