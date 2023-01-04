Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Beats Co-Contestants, Becomes Hero Of This Week's Ration Task; Details Here

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After Vikkas Manaktala's eviction last week, housemates chose Abdu Rozik as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after Shiv Thakare. The 'Chota Bhaijaan' of Salman Khan's show won the task after beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In tonight's (January 4) episode, the Bigg Boss 16 housemates will be seen fighting it out to secure ration for this week in a task called Qismat. As shown in the latest promos, one contestant from every room will be asked to burst balloons to search for the letter, "Ab aapki baari".

DETAILS OF THIS WEEK'S RATION TASK

Whoever gets the letter will then have to choose one among the three mystery doors. One room has the ration, another one has soft drinks, while the third one will be empty. Take a look at the promo here:

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Priyanka will beat her co-contestants to come out as the hero in the task.

According to The Khabri, the Twitter handle that shares every update related to Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka will be the only participant who will earn the ration for this week in the task. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "#BiggBoss16 Ration Task #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is the only one who secures some ration in the Ration task Kismat"

