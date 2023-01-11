BB16: Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Have A Green Signal For Their Relationship; Reveals Brother Yogesh

Priyanka Choudhary has been among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress is known for her impressive game and head strong opinions. But apart from this, Priyanka's equation with Ankit Gupta has also been the talk of the town. The duo has been popular since they shared the screen on Udaariyaan and were later seen winning hearts with their proximity on the popular reality show. It was a treat to watch them in one frame. And while Ankit has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans have been yearning to see him back together.

In fact, fans also want Priyanka and Ankit to take their relationship a step ahead. However, the duo has maintained that 'just friends' status. And now, Priyank's brother Yogesh Choudhary has spilled beans about their relationship and asserted that they are good friends as of now. And when he was quizzed about the family's reaction if Priyank and Ankit decided to take the friendship to the next level, Yogesh stated that they have a green signal. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Yogesh said, "Reaction positive hi hoga mujhe ye pta hai. Papa humesha support krte hain. Priyanka di ka jo decision hota hai wo humesha papa ko correct hi lagta hai aur ye wala bhi mujhe aisa nahi lagta ki papa objection uthayenge. To mere hisaab se positive reaction hoga".

We wonder if Ankit and Priyanka will be taking their relationship to the next level anytime soon. Meanwhile, as Ankit is out of the BB house, he has been rooting for Priyanka. He has been supporting her and believes that she will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He stated, "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart".