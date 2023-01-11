BB16: Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Have A Green Signal For Their Relationship; Reveals Brother Yogesh
Priyanka Choudhary has been among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress is known for her impressive game and head strong opinions. But apart from this, Priyanka's equation with Ankit Gupta has also been the talk of the town. The duo has been popular since they shared the screen on Udaariyaan and were later seen winning hearts with their proximity on the popular reality show. It was a treat to watch them in one frame. And while Ankit has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans have been yearning to see him back together.
In fact, fans also want Priyanka and Ankit to take their relationship a step ahead. However, the duo has maintained that 'just friends' status. And now, Priyank's brother Yogesh Choudhary has spilled beans about their relationship and asserted that they are good friends as of now. And when he was quizzed about the family's reaction if Priyank and Ankit decided to take the friendship to the next level, Yogesh stated that they have a green signal. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Yogesh said, "Reaction positive hi hoga mujhe ye pta hai. Papa humesha support krte hain. Priyanka di ka jo decision hota hai wo humesha papa ko correct hi lagta hai aur ye wala bhi mujhe aisa nahi lagta ki papa objection uthayenge. To mere hisaab se positive reaction hoga".
We wonder if Ankit and Priyanka will be taking their relationship to the next level anytime soon. Meanwhile, as Ankit is out of the BB house, he has been rooting for Priyanka. He has been supporting her and believes that she will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He stated, "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart".
- Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Says She Hit Sajid Khan With Frying Pan, Ran After Him With Knife In Hand
- BB16’s Sumbul’s Team Releases Statement Against Sajid For Mocking Her Tears: Why Rules Were Changed For Her?
- Bigg Boss 16 | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says Tina Datta Is 'Not As Bad As Presented On TV': Vo Thodi...
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: OMG! Shalin Bhanot's Mom Gives Royal IGNORE To Tina Datta. Here's What Happened Next
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Father REFUSE To Come Because Of Tina Datta's Mom?
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain For Fourth Time, Creates History With NEW Milestone In Family Week
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Hugs Sreejita De Before Her Daughter; Leaves Latter Emotional
- EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says Priyanka Diminished Chance Of Being Finalist, Fans Go 'Winner To Wahi Banegi'
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Reveals If Ankit Gupta Spoiled Her Game
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Usko Batana Ki Mai…’ Priyanka’s Brother Reveals Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Her
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Archana For Doing ‘Seva’ Of Shiv Thakare’s Aai, Says ‘Bahu Kamaal Ki...'