Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam's Faces Get Swollen After Torture Task; See VIRAL PIC

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg now and the makes are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued. Interesitngly, the popular reality show has witnessed an interesting torture task to win back the prize money which was a faceoff between mandali (Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan) and non mandali (Priyanka Choudhary, Shalini Bhanot and Archana Gautam). Interestingly, the mandali members were seen torturing Priyanka, Archana and Shalin first and left no stone unturned to win the prize money.

Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan were seen putting in all the efforts to make Priyanka, Shalin and Archana lose hold of the buzzer - from using detergent water to oils, hair removal cream to ice bags and more. Although the non mandali members managed to complete the task, it seems to have taken a toll on Archana and Priyanka. As per a recent pic doing the round, Archana and Priyanka's face has swollen post the task. In the pic, the ladies were seen sitting on a couch in the garden area and the swelling on their respective faces were evident.

