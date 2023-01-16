Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Hits Back At Shiv Thakare's Fan On Twitter. Here's What Happened
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary expressed his displeasure when a Shiv Thakare fan accused the actress of using 'her sister' and mentioning that she will provide education to her niece and nephew. It all started when netizens trolled Shiv Thakare for touching Sajid Khan's feet after Bigg Boss announced. After the reality TV star faced flak on social media, a certain section of users targeted Priyanka.
Yogesh Choudhary came to his sister's defence, clarifying that their elder sister Manisha Choudhary separated from her husband a few years ago and hence, Priyanka wishes to do something for her nephew and niece.
On a related note, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will compete with other contestant to win the Ticket to Finale task. As Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the new captain of BB 16 house, the remaining housemates have to ensure that she gets fired from captaincy. The contestant, who will continue to be the captain till the task ends, will become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16.
We have mention that fans often share fabricated clips of celebs just to tarnish their image or spread fake news. They should stop doing it as it only affects their favourite contestant's reputation and goodwill.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
