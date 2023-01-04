BB16: Who Is Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Choudhary? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Him

Priyanka Choudhary has been all over the headlines today courtesy of her ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 16. She has been among the most entertaining contestants of the show and she has been grabbing eyeballs with her strong game and fearless personality. Apart from her game, Priyanka has also been the talk of the town for her bond with Ankit Gupta. To note, Ankit, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, shared a close bond with Priyanka and their proximity on the popular reality show had got the tongues wagging about their relationship status. And now Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary cleared the air about their dating rumours and stated that the Udaariyaan pair is just friends.

Amid this, fans have been wondering who is Yogesh Choudhary. Well, Yogesh happens to be one of Priyanka's six siblings. He stays in Jaipur with his family. To note, Yogesh is younger to Priyanka and is quite active on social media. He appears to be in his early 20s and as per his social media handle, he loves hanging out with friends. Recently, Yogesh grabbed the eyeballs after he spoke about Priyanka and Ankit's relationship. He said, "I am aware of the relationship they share. Agar gharwale unko naam dena chahte hai jabardasti toh voh alag hai. I know that they're just good friends and that's why I am not affected".

Advertisement

This is not the first time Yogesh has come out in Priyanka's support. Earlier, Yogesh had penned an emotional note for Priyanka post her breakdown and said, "Pari didi is one of the strongest people you'll ever meet. But that doesn't mean you keep breaking her like this every day - even if you see she's taking it all in with a smile. She's mentally wired to be really strong but cornering her, bullying her and taunting someone as precious as her on national television is indirectly glorifying bully culture. Because in real life, bullies DO NOT win. They get punished. It's the kind-hearted ones that win".