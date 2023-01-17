Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Has The Cutest Reaction As She Misses Her Family - See Post

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight ever since she entered Salman Khan's reality show. From locking horns with co-contestants to creating ripples with her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta, the TV diva has managed to make headlines during her stint in Bigg Boss 16. It's not a cakewalk to live without the family for more than three months. It seems even Priyanka is missing our family members.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S BROTHER'S SWEET POST FOR HER

In yesterday's episode, we saw Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get emotional while looking at her family's photograph. Considering her love for her parents and siblings, we are not surprised that she had an emotional moment in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Priyanka's younger brother Yogesh Choudhary had the cutest reaction as the former missed her family in BB 16. Can you guess what he shared on his official Twitter handle?

