Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary To Get EVICTED Before Grand Finale? Viral Post Leaves Fans Angry

Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka Choudhary is ruling the roost in Salman Khan's reality show. From grabbing eyeballs with her chemistry with Ankit Gupta to taking stand against the Mandali, the Udaariyaan actress has remained in headlines for different reasons. All eyes are on the new episode of Bigg Boss 16 as the contestants will talk about Priyanka Choudhary and discuss her game plan.

The makers have already released a new promo where the contestants shared their thoughts about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.While the episode is yet to air on television, a viral post has already left the fans angry.

Bigg Boss 16: What Shalin Bhanot Said About Priyanka? Bigg Boss 16: What Shalin Bhanot Said About Priyanka? From Shiv Thakare to Shalin Bhanot, the BB 16 housemates will discuss how Priyanka's game has changed in the last few weeks. Shalin Bhanot, who has become friends with the TV diva, will claim that her logic is not wrong. He will say that Priyanka tries to show herself as superior by putting down others at the pedestal. Bigg Boss 16: What Shiv Said About Priyanka? Bigg Boss 16: What Shiv Said About Priyanka? Shiv Thakare, who earlier locked horns with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will take a dig at her. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner will mention that her game had weakened post Ankit Gupta's elimination from the reality show. 'Priyanka ka main tha- ladai. Ankit ke jaane ke baad, priyanka 'shunya' lag rahi hai,' Shiv will tell Bigg Boss. He will add that her game has turned 'zero' following her Udaariyaan co-star's departure from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Viral Post Leaves Fans Angry The official Twitter handle of Voot Select shared a clip from the upcoming episode; however, it was the caption that captured the attention of the netizens. 'Will these confessions lead to Priyanka's eviction?,' the caption for the promo read. The Twitter users were not pleased with it as they responded to the post by dropping tweets. Fans Angry With Voot Select's Post Fans Angry With Voot Select's Post Twitter users expressed their displeasure with Voot Select's post, flooding it with their messages. One user tweeted, 'why are you talking about her eviction alone? evict everyone and give the trophy straight off to Nimmo bec she's the only deserving person who gets a free pass to the finale week and captaincy every single time.' 'Yeah I am waiting for the day she gets evicted with the trophy in her hand,' another user wrote, making it clear that they see Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY SAVED FROM NOMINATIONS

On a related note, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season by defeating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma. The TV star has been saved from nominations since the past two weeks, bringing relief to her ardent fans.

From Manu Punjabi to Karan V Grover, several celebrities are supporting Priyanka in Bigg Boss 16. Ankit Gupta, who was a part of the show, is cheering for his Udaariyaan co-star from outside.

Do you think Priyanka Choudhary will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.