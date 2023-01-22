Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Announces The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show & It’s Not Who You Think
Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale and each day is coming up with a twist in the game. So far, there are nine contestants in the show - Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan. And now, as we are heading towards the grand finale, speculations are rife about who will lift the trophy on the popular reality show. Amid this, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi has announced the winner of the show and it is probably not who you think.
As Kamya is quite active on the micro-blogging site Twitter, she tweeted that an outsider can be given a chance to win the show. Kamya wrote, "Let the outsider win na this time #McStan". Furthermore, Kamya also emphasised Priyanka Choudhary will be winning Bigg Boss 16. However, she also stated that while Priyanka is a strong and deserving contestant, of late she is getting way too much into Tina and Shalin's matter. Kamya tweeted, "Priyanka will win this season! Of course, she is strong n deserves it too but last few weeks she is only abt Tina n Shalin! Trust me she doesn't need that! But yes she will win".
Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary has been grabbing the eyeballs as she has been standing strong with Tina during her ongoing tiff with Shalin. On the other hand, Tina and Shalin are currently in the danger zone as they have been nominated for elimination along with Soundarya and Sumbul. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the grand finale.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January, got an extension by four weeks. The popular reality show will now have its grand finale in mid-February.
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding Venue Lit Up Ahead Of Festivities, BB16 Elimination Twis
- Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Choudhary Retains, Shiv Jumps To No.3. THIS Contestant Tops Most Popular List
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accuses Tina Datta Of Telling Him To Be Friends With MC Stan As He Is Famous
- Bigg Boss 16: Not One, 2 Popular Celebs To Replace Salman Khan As Host Till Grand Finale?
- Over Acting Ki Dukaan: Kamya Panjabi, Faisal Khan REACT As Shalin Talks About Reputation In Front Of Salman
- Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Sent In BB House Trolled For Liking NSFW Post, People Say ‘Koi Dhang Ka Banda…’
- Bigg Boss 16: 5 Reasons Why Tina Datta Is The Most Stylish Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?
- Entertainment News Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS As Shalin Bhanot Asks For Voluntary Exit, Says 'Suffered Anxiety Attacks'
- After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!