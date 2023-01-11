Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Kissing Scene From An Adult Series Goes Viral On Social Media
Priyanka Choudhary is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The actress has been winning hearts with her strong game and impressive personality. In fact, the Udaariyaan actress is even touted to be among the top contenders of the winner's trophy on the popular reality show. As Priyanka continues to make headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the actress is raising the eyebrows as her kissing scene from an adult series has been going viral on social media.
For the uninitiated, Priyanka, who made her acting debut with 2019 release Gathbandhan, also appeared in a bold series 3G Gaali Galoch Girls during her initial days. The series featured several steamy scenes and a clip from the same has been setting the internet on fire. Later, Priyanka was seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. However, she became a household name with her lead role in Colors TV's Udaariyaan wherein she was paired opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry won a million hearts. Interestingly, Ankit and Priyanka's proximity also became the talk of the town during their stint on Bigg Boss 16.
Although Ankit has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans have been missing his chemistry with Priyanka on the show. In fact, Ankit's massive fan following has been demanding his return on the popular reality show. Meanwhile, Ankit has been rooting for Priyanka. Talking about her game on Bigg Boss 16, Ankit stated, "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart".
Check out the video here:
Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January 2023, got an extension of four weeks. The popular reality show will now pull its curtains down in mid-february.
